Pure maths vital for 4IR and to fight unemployment, say pair assisting rural, township pupils
Premium
By Ted Keenan - 22 May 2023
South Africa’s rural schools are overcrowded, under-resourced and have a problem securing talented teachers, leaving pupils who are capable of excelling scrambling for an education and struggling to catch up...
Pure maths vital for 4IR and to fight unemployment, say pair assisting rural, township pupils
South Africa’s rural schools are overcrowded, under-resourced and have a problem securing talented teachers, leaving pupils who are capable of excelling scrambling for an education and struggling to catch up...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos