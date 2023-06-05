Pharmacist dedicated to giving advice on social media
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 05 June 2023
Marking his fifth year as a health influencer, Lwanda Mkhatshane promotes and offers healthcare advice to his more than 18,000 followers on social media...
Pharmacist dedicated to giving advice on social media
Marking his fifth year as a health influencer, Lwanda Mkhatshane promotes and offers healthcare advice to his more than 18,000 followers on social media...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos