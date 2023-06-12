Apiwe Hotele moves from viewing the stars to helping pupils in core subjects
Early and consistent teaching of science, technology, engineering and maths will open doors for learners
By Ted Keenan - 12 June 2023
After nearly a decade Apiwe Hotele quit her job at the SA Radio Astronomy Observatory to focus on one of the biggest problems facing learners today; their almost built-in aversion to studying STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths), coupled with a shrinking supply of competent teachers...
