Disability no obstacle for this car enthusiast
Luvo Londa was 19 when he was paralysed in a car accident; undaunted, he now owns a panel-beating shop
Premium
By Motor News Reporter - 03 July 2023
Many of us would battle if we were to spend just a day in a wheelchair experiencing the world through the eyes of someone who relies on it for mobility. Our eyes would be opened to just how challenging daily routines can be, let alone the prospect of finding employment...
Disability no obstacle for this car enthusiast
Luvo Londa was 19 when he was paralysed in a car accident; undaunted, he now owns a panel-beating shop
Many of us would battle if we were to spend just a day in a wheelchair experiencing the world through the eyes of someone who relies on it for mobility. Our eyes would be opened to just how challenging daily routines can be, let alone the prospect of finding employment...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos