Journey of discovery for local chef

For 10 years chef Bulelani Dabula has taken the food industry by storm, sharing his cooking skills with people around the world.
Describing his passion for cooking, Dabula said: “I provide an experience and I don’t just cook to put everything inside the pot.
“I use science on how each and every ingredient needs to complement each other so that guests can get something they have never tasted before.”
Born in Mthatha, the 36-year-old Dabula is a sous chef at the Lake Toxaway Country Club in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina in the US after he applied through the Petrina Group, which is a H2B programme.
The H2B programme allows US employers to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary non-agricultural jobs.
This visa is only available for work that is temporary in nature. For H2B purposes, that means recurring seasonal need, intermittent need, peak-load need and one-time occurrence.
Working as a private chef, executive chef or fine dining expert, Dabula has served in different countries and mastered various cuisines from East Africa, SA, Asia and the US.
He acquired his diploma in culinary arts in 2013 from the national department of tourism’s Youth Chefs Training Programme, which is run by the South African Chefs Association.
Dabula trained at the Vincent SUPERSPAR where he gained experience in the establishment’s various food departments, including its deli, butchery, confectionery, bakery and sandwich bar, and he did the chef’s table.
“I did not really choose to become a chef, instead it chose me,” he said.
“I come from a family that would have feast events, grew up loving to cook and watching my late mother Nomonde Dabula cook.”
Dabula said his mother supported his love for the kitchen and one of his special recipes is her coconut ice cream dessert.
“Becoming a chef was secondary, to be honest. I was looking forward to being a soccer player but unfortunately I got injured — and that was when I had to look into something else I wanted to do.”
In 2009 Dabula opened and operated a food business caravan near St John’s College in Mthatha.
“While I started out as an informal cook, my mom forced me to quit and to pursue studies so that I could have something to fall back on, even though that business was doing well at the time,” he said.
He studied for a diploma in retail travel and tourism at MSC College in Mthatha. After he completed it in 2012 he moved to the national department of tourism’s Youth Chefs Training Programme after getting through the interview process.
The process was held in East London and consisted of a series of interviews and intense chef training before the final selection was done.
“I got to hear about the programme through my brother Andile, who had known of a person who was into it. I then applied,” he said
“My twin brothers, Andile and Bandile, supported me when I started out in my field; they paid my rent and provided pocket money for me when I moved to East London.”
When he is in the kitchen, Dabula unleashes his master chef character trait, which is to prepare impressive food dishes all made with love.
“To me this is not just a career, it is a calling,” he said. “It is in my blood and I enjoy travelling, meeting and working with people.”
He added that being in the food industry was exciting and a roller-coaster — it has allowed him to travel the world, working in different countries and exposing him to meeting people with different backgrounds.
“It has been overwhelming at times as well as intriguing. I am looking forward to more adventures,” he said.
“Before I moved to the Lake Toxaway Country Club as sous chef, I worked at Southern Sun Mthatha Garden Court as executive head chef.
“I came here [to the US] to advance, learn more, to keep on growing and to be the best.
“I aim to bring what I learnt from the US and to teach people in the industry in Mthatha.”
Dabula says it is the feeling he gets seeing his guests enjoy a meal cooked by him that keeps him motivated.
“It is important to look for a place where your heart wants to be and that is how you learn,” he said.
“For parents, they should not choose careers for their children; instead, they should support the dreams of their children.”
DispatchLIVE
Journey of discovery for local chef
Mthatha-born Dabula ready share his skills after mastering a range of cuisines
Image: SUPPLIED
DispatchLIVE
