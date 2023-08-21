Metro FM producer gets Basadi award for ‘hard work behind the scenes’
Eastern Cape-born Metro FM producer Phila Tyekana says her Basadi in Music Award was an acknowledgment of all the hard work she has put into the entertainment industry and a sign of recognition from the universe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.