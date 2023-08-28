×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

Thandiwe Gagula proves women can be successful in a male-dominated field

Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 28 August 2023

Thandiwe Gagula earned her stripes in the male-dominated park ranger industry after scooping the top award  at the annual field ranger celebrations held by Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency in Makhanda...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Care Makes Everything Better
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure