Love of cooking grows into The Cheeky Flower

What started out as an innovative spice experiment for a fish dish by Carin Basson led to the birth of The Cheeky Flower.
The 38-year-old East Londoner said: “I have always loved creating and dreamt of starting a business of my own. I had been working on some ideas in a completely different direction for a long time.”
She said it was in 2019, while working from home, that she started cooking more and had a desire to make her own spice from scratch.
“My business was established through pure passion and a love for the culinary arts,” said Basson, who was “influenced by and born into a family with a history of extraordinary cooks”.
“I knew there was a place for my products out there, what it represented, and what I knew I was designing it to be.”
The Cheeky Flower offers a range of “homemade cooking essentials”. It includes four compound butters — rosemary-garlic, chilli-lime, red-onion, thyme and sun-dried tomato — perfect for steaks, roasts, vegetables and breads.
“Our one jar wonders, the butter chicken and Cheeky curry pastes, are used to create flavourful curries, fried chicken, fish dishes, burgers, and braai and also to create flavour-packed pasta dishes.
“Our chilli-infused oil is a great cooking base for meats, vegetables and seafood, and as a dipping sauce. Our coriander, garlic and ginger pastes are culinary staples that complement any and every dish. Our coriander garlic, when added to some olive oil, makes for a great drizzle over pizza,” she said.
Basson loves the creative part of it all, working on new products and recipes, and designing her own artwork for packaging, labels and marketing material.
“One of the most rewarding feelings is seeing my products at their final stage, knowing what I have created with my own hands has been purchased and is off to someone’s home for them to enjoy all its beauty, flavour and magical taste,” she said
They deliver in and around East London, as well as SA.
Basson said as a small growing business, you are faced with challenges like shortages in produce, delays by manufacturers or supplying on larger scales. As a small-business owner you must also learn to contend with rejection.
“It is important to not let these challenges define the projection of your path or success. It simply means no in that particular situation. It is important that you are equipped to deal with them.
“I approach this with what I call my three P’s — preparation, perseverance and prayer.
“Preparing always gives you good footing to deal with the unexpected, persevere and do until you have tried every possible avenue to achieve what you set out to do. To pray and ask God for wisdom and guidance on every decision and path you need to take, they all go hand in hand,” she said.
Basson’s brand, The Cheeky Flower, was designed in the image of a family who expressed their love by gathering and sharing food around a table.
“Through this love, one day while cooking, using only my taste memory of all the dishes we shared together, I was inspired to create my first paste. Since then, I never stopped creating...”
She said from there it grew into a handcrafted range of products she defines as “flamboyant, rich in culture, showcasing an array of colours and flavours, beautifully packaged into a bottle, tub or a jar which you now get to experience”.
Basson said they recently had to privilege to attend the Eastern Cape Export Symposium, powered by the ECDC, which gave her brand great exposure.
“Our products are available via WhatsApp for business, and all our social media accounts. We create content to show how you can use our products. We also offer seasonal, corporate and special occasion custom gifting on both small and large scales,” Basson said.
WhatsApp Cheeky Flower on 081 385 1312.
DispatchLIVE
Love of cooking grows into The Cheeky Flower
Home-made spice products bring pizzazz to many a dish
Image: SUPPLIED
What started out as an innovative spice experiment for a fish dish by Carin Basson led to the birth of The Cheeky Flower.
The 38-year-old East Londoner said: “I have always loved creating and dreamt of starting a business of my own. I had been working on some ideas in a completely different direction for a long time.”
She said it was in 2019, while working from home, that she started cooking more and had a desire to make her own spice from scratch.
“My business was established through pure passion and a love for the culinary arts,” said Basson, who was “influenced by and born into a family with a history of extraordinary cooks”.
“I knew there was a place for my products out there, what it represented, and what I knew I was designing it to be.”
The Cheeky Flower offers a range of “homemade cooking essentials”. It includes four compound butters — rosemary-garlic, chilli-lime, red-onion, thyme and sun-dried tomato — perfect for steaks, roasts, vegetables and breads.
“Our one jar wonders, the butter chicken and Cheeky curry pastes, are used to create flavourful curries, fried chicken, fish dishes, burgers, and braai and also to create flavour-packed pasta dishes.
“Our chilli-infused oil is a great cooking base for meats, vegetables and seafood, and as a dipping sauce. Our coriander, garlic and ginger pastes are culinary staples that complement any and every dish. Our coriander garlic, when added to some olive oil, makes for a great drizzle over pizza,” she said.
Basson loves the creative part of it all, working on new products and recipes, and designing her own artwork for packaging, labels and marketing material.
“One of the most rewarding feelings is seeing my products at their final stage, knowing what I have created with my own hands has been purchased and is off to someone’s home for them to enjoy all its beauty, flavour and magical taste,” she said
They deliver in and around East London, as well as SA.
Basson said as a small growing business, you are faced with challenges like shortages in produce, delays by manufacturers or supplying on larger scales. As a small-business owner you must also learn to contend with rejection.
“It is important to not let these challenges define the projection of your path or success. It simply means no in that particular situation. It is important that you are equipped to deal with them.
“I approach this with what I call my three P’s — preparation, perseverance and prayer.
“Preparing always gives you good footing to deal with the unexpected, persevere and do until you have tried every possible avenue to achieve what you set out to do. To pray and ask God for wisdom and guidance on every decision and path you need to take, they all go hand in hand,” she said.
Basson’s brand, The Cheeky Flower, was designed in the image of a family who expressed their love by gathering and sharing food around a table.
“Through this love, one day while cooking, using only my taste memory of all the dishes we shared together, I was inspired to create my first paste. Since then, I never stopped creating...”
She said from there it grew into a handcrafted range of products she defines as “flamboyant, rich in culture, showcasing an array of colours and flavours, beautifully packaged into a bottle, tub or a jar which you now get to experience”.
Basson said they recently had to privilege to attend the Eastern Cape Export Symposium, powered by the ECDC, which gave her brand great exposure.
“Our products are available via WhatsApp for business, and all our social media accounts. We create content to show how you can use our products. We also offer seasonal, corporate and special occasion custom gifting on both small and large scales,” Basson said.
WhatsApp Cheeky Flower on 081 385 1312.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos