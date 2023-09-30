Phumelela’s safe haven idea sparks journey into business

When Phumelela Mapuma founded a non-profit organisation to provide support for people dealing with trauma, she never dreamt that it would lead to a business venture.
Mapuma, who is from Bodiam, a small town just outside East London, started the organisation with the goal of creating a safe haven for those who have been battling trauma.
But as the organisation grew she realised it could also be a vehicle for economic empowerment.
The 28-year old has now established a business consultancy, helping other entrepreneurs and companies with branding.
She started her NPO in April 2019 and embarked on her business venture in 2022.
“I started the business shortly after I launched Reign in Prosperity, but I didn’t focus much on it,” she said.
“I used it for my personal services for the organisation, mostly to avoid having to pay people for the work.
“I didn’t have any funding and was not financially fit to pay for everything I needed for the organisation every time.
“I needed to do proposals, have a logo, have posters for when we do charity drives and do presentations for the organisation, so I learnt to do all these things for myself.
“I had someone ask me to design them a logo and I mastered it. I then ventured into doing posters, logo designs and more.”
Mapuma said after she felt the pain of being unemployed she had put her designing skills to use.
“After being unemployed for over a year, last year I decided to put in all my energy and effort into the business.
“I got clients through social media and I had now grown to do more using the skills I got while I was working as a sales consultant.
“I could draft business profiles and do marketing for already registered businesses, and also do company registrations in different packages that include different branding packages.”
Among other things, Mapuma designs logos and handles business profiles and business cards.
“I got clients and could generate an income from the business, which assisted a lot as I am currently unemployed.”
She said her client base was not only in Bodiam and she was supplying people across the country.
“My client base is national. I have worked with people out of the province as I operate digitally and can deliver, so I am not limited geographically.
“I work with people who have businesses, those who still want to start their businesses, and I also offer modernised CVs.”
Mapuma , who lives in East London, said the demands of being a mom and finding her feet in the business world had been manageable.
Phumelela’s safe haven idea sparks journey into business
Image: SUPPLIED
