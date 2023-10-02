×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

‘Many opportunities for small-scale entrepreneurs’

Agriculture, tourism and manufacturing the ideal paths to success, says WSU’s Prof Siya Mxumyelwa

Premium
By Ted Keenan - 02 October 2023

For SA to emerge from the slump highlighted by the devastating unemployment in which six out of 10 young people do not have jobs, on agriculture, tourism and manufacturing are the roads to success...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
El Niño: Why SA cities should prepare for the worst