TruFM job a dream come true for presenter and producer Silk Damoyi

While Siphamandla “Silk” Damoyi grew up in a family that loved to listen to the radio, little did he know that one day he would be working behind the scenes and in front of the microphone.
Today, Damoyi is a producer and presenter on TruFM, sharing stories that the public needs to know.
Though his family loved listening to radio shows, he had never anticipated joining the broadcasting industry, said Damoyi, who was born in Ziphunzane.
“If I woke up late or when I got back from school, my brother, Thembinkosi, who is 10 years older than me, would be listening to the radio.
“I honestly hated radio in those days. It meant I couldn't watch what I wanted on TV or even read in peace.
“So I spent a lot of time at the library in Gompo.”
The presenter said his love for the medium had begun when Thembinkosi took him to a local radio station.
“I think he saw something in me. Something that I didn't see at the time.
“Growing up in Duncan Village with my father was challenging for me. At a very young age I battled with depression.
“My brother was always there to distract me from all the things that were happening in our lives.”
His radio career began in 2009 at Monti FM, a local radio station which has since closed.
He later worked for Mdantsane FM soon after it opened.
“At Mdantsane FM I applied to be an on-air personality.
“Bra Sthera [Mantofontofo] convinced me to be a producer. I never really understood what a producer did until I started working.
“We were later asked to audition and we did. Luckily, we made it in.
“I started doing ‘CrossRoadz’, ‘The Movement’, I did ‘Siyajujuma Top 30’ with Hlumela Qabo and we were produced by DJ Nko, whose real name is Nkosinathi Sikoti.”
In 2016, Damoyi joined Keith Ngesi on his online radio station, where he presented a show called “Urban Evolution” on Saturdays from 12pm-3pm .
He also did “The Invasion” from 12pm-3pm Monday to Friday.
“That’s where I feel I got the bulk of my training and opportunities.
“The freedom and respect I gained doing that show propelled me to being the person I am right now both on and off air.”
Damoyi joined TruFM in 2022 as a producer and a presenter and now produces “Incoko” with Zizipho Mpompoma.
Their show airs between Monday and Thursday at about 6.30pm.
“As producer I am in charge of creating the content of the show.
'Everything that goes on air. The topic, conversations, the scripting for the host.
“I source the guests, whether for telephonic or in-studio interviews.
“The producer also makes sure the show has promos and collects the views and opinions of people in the communities,” he said.
Damoyi also presents an education programme, “Upskill”, from 9pm-10pm every Sunday.
He said being a producer came with its challenges, but he loved his job.
“Nobody said it would be so stressful!
“I always say I think I love the research side of this job, and the writing and compiling of information after you source it.
“I think many people are born producers, others learn. I didn't know I had it in me until I started working as a producer.
“The challenge comes in making sure that the content you deliver is fresh, relatable, not tone deaf and is delivered at the highest quality and on time.
“The fun and exciting thing is when the show is going smoothly and the conversation is flowing.
“I have to give credit to my presenter, Zizipho ‘Zips’ Mpopoma, because she is a great sounding board.
“She never lets me struggle with a conversation that we are meant to have.”
Damoyi describes working for the radio station TruFm as a dream come true.
“Looking back at my career path, I’m in awe.
“I tell colleagues that dreams do come true.
“Yes, you don’t just dream while sitting around — you put in the 10,000 hours. I feel I did mine 10 times over,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
TruFM job a dream come true for presenter and producer Silk Damoyi
Image: FACEBOOK
While Siphamandla “Silk” Damoyi grew up in a family that loved to listen to the radio, little did he know that one day he would be working behind the scenes and in front of the microphone.
Today, Damoyi is a producer and presenter on TruFM, sharing stories that the public needs to know.
Though his family loved listening to radio shows, he had never anticipated joining the broadcasting industry, said Damoyi, who was born in Ziphunzane.
“If I woke up late or when I got back from school, my brother, Thembinkosi, who is 10 years older than me, would be listening to the radio.
“I honestly hated radio in those days. It meant I couldn't watch what I wanted on TV or even read in peace.
“So I spent a lot of time at the library in Gompo.”
The presenter said his love for the medium had begun when Thembinkosi took him to a local radio station.
“I think he saw something in me. Something that I didn't see at the time.
“Growing up in Duncan Village with my father was challenging for me. At a very young age I battled with depression.
“My brother was always there to distract me from all the things that were happening in our lives.”
His radio career began in 2009 at Monti FM, a local radio station which has since closed.
He later worked for Mdantsane FM soon after it opened.
“At Mdantsane FM I applied to be an on-air personality.
“Bra Sthera [Mantofontofo] convinced me to be a producer. I never really understood what a producer did until I started working.
“We were later asked to audition and we did. Luckily, we made it in.
“I started doing ‘CrossRoadz’, ‘The Movement’, I did ‘Siyajujuma Top 30’ with Hlumela Qabo and we were produced by DJ Nko, whose real name is Nkosinathi Sikoti.”
In 2016, Damoyi joined Keith Ngesi on his online radio station, where he presented a show called “Urban Evolution” on Saturdays from 12pm-3pm .
He also did “The Invasion” from 12pm-3pm Monday to Friday.
“That’s where I feel I got the bulk of my training and opportunities.
“The freedom and respect I gained doing that show propelled me to being the person I am right now both on and off air.”
Damoyi joined TruFM in 2022 as a producer and a presenter and now produces “Incoko” with Zizipho Mpompoma.
Their show airs between Monday and Thursday at about 6.30pm.
“As producer I am in charge of creating the content of the show.
'Everything that goes on air. The topic, conversations, the scripting for the host.
“I source the guests, whether for telephonic or in-studio interviews.
“The producer also makes sure the show has promos and collects the views and opinions of people in the communities,” he said.
Damoyi also presents an education programme, “Upskill”, from 9pm-10pm every Sunday.
He said being a producer came with its challenges, but he loved his job.
“Nobody said it would be so stressful!
“I always say I think I love the research side of this job, and the writing and compiling of information after you source it.
“I think many people are born producers, others learn. I didn't know I had it in me until I started working as a producer.
“The challenge comes in making sure that the content you deliver is fresh, relatable, not tone deaf and is delivered at the highest quality and on time.
“The fun and exciting thing is when the show is going smoothly and the conversation is flowing.
“I have to give credit to my presenter, Zizipho ‘Zips’ Mpopoma, because she is a great sounding board.
“She never lets me struggle with a conversation that we are meant to have.”
Damoyi describes working for the radio station TruFm as a dream come true.
“Looking back at my career path, I’m in awe.
“I tell colleagues that dreams do come true.
“Yes, you don’t just dream while sitting around — you put in the 10,000 hours. I feel I did mine 10 times over,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos