Careers

Francine Zana: from cleaner to entrepreneur

Taking job in hospitality industry helped define her career path

Premium
01 July 2024
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

When Eastern Cape entrepreneur Francine Zana dropped out of school and sought a job as a cleaner, never in her wildest imagination did she guess where that crucial decision would lead her...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...