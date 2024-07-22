Cellphone repair training programme to create jobs and services in rural areas
In an effort to curb youth unemployment and reduce levels of poverty in the Eastern Cape, the National Electronic Media Institute of SA (Nemisa) is helping young people tap into the cellphone market by training younger people to fix the devices...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.