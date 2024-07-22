Mdantsane entrepreneur turns his passion into successful business ventures
Doing something that you truly love is key to success
Mdantsane-born Siyabulela “Pepe” Libazi, who honed his entrepreneurial skills under the guidance of his uncle from a young age, has transformed his passion into a multitude of successful business ventures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.