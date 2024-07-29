Careers

Think twice before replacing old furniture, say mother and daughter team

Modern items not always built to last

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 29 July 2024

Jeancelle Interiors is an East London-based interior design business that was started in 1995 by Jeanette Roux...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...
'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...