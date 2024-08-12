Sun shines on golfing enthusiast
Nyngwa turns passion into career, marketing tournaments for Sunshine Tour
Vusi Shadrack Nyngwa was born in Ginsberg, a village in Buffalo City Municipality. Golf has captivated him since he took it up when he was 10 and now, many years later, he has the sole national marketing rights for any Sunshine Tour professional golf tournament that he sells in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.