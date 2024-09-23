Boots ’n all Boosman locks in car sales through rugby
United Barbarians’ CEO’s marketing plan sails through the posts
There is no sitting on the sidelines waiting for things to happen in the world of Eastern Cape vehicle sales executive Desmond Boosman...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.