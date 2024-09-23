Careers

Boots ’n all Boosman locks in car sales through rugby

United Barbarians’ CEO’s marketing plan sails through the posts

Premium
By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 23 September 2024

There is no sitting on the sidelines waiting for things to happen in the world of Eastern Cape vehicle sales executive Desmond Boosman...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS
Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 18 September 2024