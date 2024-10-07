Careers

DJ Lindoh invades male-dominated space to make a name for herself

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 07 October 2024

Promising young East London DJ Lindokuhle Zinto is making a name for herself on the decks...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sanders criticizes Harris for not having biological kids
Kamala Harris On ‘Call Her Daddy’ Reacts To Donald Trump Disses, Childless Cat ...