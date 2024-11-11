Careers

Labourer dreams of ditching a wheelbarrow for his guitar

Lamla Dlabantu has battled many obstacles

Premium
By EMIHLE MBANGATHA and TED KEENAN - 11 November 2024

Lamla Dlabantu is a semi-professional musician, but his dream is cracking the lucrative maskandi scene...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Omoda C9 South African launch
“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...