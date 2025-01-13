Unlocking the secrets to a successful business

Ask any gathering of people a simple question: who of them have never lost keys?
“Chances are you will get close to a mass affirmative,” Marius Sardinha, who owns Emergency Key Cutting and Shoe Repairs, a business in Spargs retail centre, in Beacon Bay, said.
“The shoe repairs side is a minor part of the business, because the key cutting is where the real revenue lies. It is quick and easy work, but it is an essential service for people that have misplaced a key. One should always have a duplicate.”
Sardinha relocated to East London for Johannesburg in the early 2000s.
“I worked for five years for a Johannesburg locksmith company where I had done my training, effectively an apprenticeship. My wife and I were tired of the city and wanted a change. We checked out Pretoria and East London and there were opportunities in both cities. We asked our then young children which they preferred and all they could think about was the beach, so we relocated in 2002.”
Becoming a locksmith involves a combination of education, hands-on training, and gaining experience, all essential, he said. One of the best ways of solidifying a career after training, is signing on with an experienced locksmith or working for a locksmith company.
“While I am a trained locksmith, after moving to the coast I had to decide on making a career as a locksmith or focusing solely on key-cutting, which is a much easier trade. Locksmiths spend a lot of time out of the office and working odd hours through call outs.
His mind was made up when he hired a shop in Spargs, Beacon Bay, and focused on cutting, which kept him busy. Had he selected a locksmith career he would have the extra expense of hiring assistants to look after the shop while he was out on call outs.
While cutting keys does not have the panache of emergency call outs, it is much less demanding than visiting homes, repairing car keys that have broken in the lock or other jobs that include legal lock picking, repairing locks, providing security consultations and advice on new products and trends.
“One of the threats to jobs in my business are smart homes where everything is automated and digitalised. Businesses now need scalable security systems, requiring locksmiths to provide solutions that integrate easily with larger and expanding infrastructure. Locksmiths now need more technical expertise and a solid understanding of new trends.”
“The modern work itself is great, but the cost of all the new tools and equipment is high. In my case I have invested in tools for my business, and I am aware that I will, perhaps in five years, have to refocus as trends change. Many first world countries have gone the fully automated route. However SA is not first world and, with regard to safety and security, won’t be for some time.”
According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics it anticipates a 1.5% decline in the number of locksmiths and safe repair jobs before 2031.
That said, those locksmiths that can blend conventional locksmith skills with an understanding of electronic circuitry, new inventions and technology, should always have lucrative career avenues, particularly in SA, where safety and security is paramount and will be for a long time, Sardinha said.
Unlocking the secrets to a successful business
EL locksmith says proper training is essential
Image: SUPPLIED
