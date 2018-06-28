Tender out for new BCM waste disposal site

A tender advert calling for bids from service providers who are able to provide a garden refuse “disposal site” was issued by Buffalo City Metro on Friday. Samkelo Ngwenya, BCM spokesman, said this was a move to combat illegal dumping in the city.

“The city has put out a tender for a disposal site that will cater for garden refuse, soil and builders’ rubble. This is an effort to curb illegal dumping of waste and to protect the environment.

“The site will add to the number of disposal sites the city has and will have more of in the future.

“Currently we have two landfill sites – East London regional waste disposal site and the King William’s Town waste disposal site.

“We also have three garden transfer stations – in Kidds Beach, in Beacon Bay and a privately-owned site, Riegers [in Gonubie].

“With regard to the city getting another site, it is a legal requirement that sites for disposal of garden refuse, soil and builders’ rubble be provided in order to separate these wastes from other waste streams so they can be reused where necessary. This is another approach to encourage reuse of waste,” said Ngwenya.

He said there was no set site yet. The location of the new waste site would depend on both the response received from prospective bidders as well as whether the proposed site would meet the necessary legal requirements.

The deadline for the tenders, which must be submitted by hand or post, is 12pm on July 24.

The submitted tenders will be opened in public at 2pm that day at the supply chain management premises at 80 Phillip Frame Road in Chiselhurst, East London.

Prospective bidders who wish to make enquiries can contact Rodney Ngaka at rodneyn@buffalocity.gov.za