Flats in Southernwood gutted by blaze

An inferno has gutted the top floor of Harlequin Court Flats building in Gately Street in Southernwood forcing dozens of tenants to flee.

The building, which is managed by Melville properties, has nine units.

Buffalo City Metro spokesman Samkelo Ngwenya said the BCM fire department received a call from neighbouring St Dominics Hospital at 6.30 reporting a fire coming from the building.

Ngwenya said the roof of the building was engulfed in flames but it took the fire-fighters an hour to get the flames under control.

Ngwenya said the cause of the fire was still unknown at this stage. When the Dispatch arrived on the scene at 8.30, fire-fighters were busy damping down smouldering debris. text.