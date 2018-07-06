Missing woman found

Charedene Myburgh, 24, who went missing last week Monday and was feared abducted, was found alive on Thursday afternoon.

On Saturday last week police conducted several raids in the Quigney area and opened an investigation into trafficking in persons. No arrests were made during the raids.

While details of what happened to the young woman are still unclear she has been hospitalised and, according to her aunt Daphne Soetland, claims to have no recollection of the past week's events.

Leon Nel, a forensic investigator who has been helping the girl’s family, told the Daily Dispatch that Myburgh had been found by a farmer outside a pineapple farm between East London and Port Elizabeth. She had gone missing from a taxi rank in the East London CBD.

Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala confirmed Myburgh had been found.