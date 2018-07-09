Threat to shut down BCM cemeteries

Protesting temporary workers want permanent jobs, equal pay

Grieving families could be barred from conducting funeral services at metro cemeteries this weekend if city authorities fail to come to the table and address grievances of disgruntled BCM cemetery employees. A group of temporary workers downed tools at Haven Hills cemetery over the weekend, leaving funeral parlours having to do the work.

