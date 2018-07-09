Threat to shut down BCM cemeteries
Protesting temporary workers want permanent jobs, equal pay
Grieving families could be barred from conducting funeral services at metro cemeteries this weekend if city authorities fail to come to the table and address grievances of disgruntled BCM cemetery employees. A group of temporary workers downed tools at Haven Hills cemetery over the weekend, leaving funeral parlours having to do the work.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.