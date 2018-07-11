Beacon Bay, Gonubie Road on target

The construction of the Beacon Bay and Gonubie Link Road, which is set to be completed in March 2019, is currently ahead of schedule. This was revealed by Buffalo City infrastructure portfolio head Ncedo Kumbaca yesterday. According to Kumbaca, the project, which began last July, is about 55% complete.

