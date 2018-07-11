Long wait for RDP homes a nightmare

When the illegal power connection trips in Moscow’s shacklands, Tozamile Tshokwe’s electricity-driven oxygen tank stops working.

Tshokwe is one of hundreds of residents from Moscow Informal Settlement in Duncan Village who are still waiting for houses promised by politicians 24 years ago.

Tshokwe and his wife Phumeza Skhoji have hoped their living conditions would improve each time they are promised an RDP house by changing councillors down the years. “We thought things would have changed for our family but now it seems as if it is getting worse,” Skhoji said.

Tshokwe is in constant fear of death as he relies on an oxygen tank that is powered by electricity.

“We called our councillor to come and see the conditions my husband lives in. She saw it and promised to quickly help us.

“His oxygen tank needs to be charged daily. We do not have electricity. We use illegal connections, and his machine does not function properly sometimes so we end up having to go to Empilweni to get assistance.”