Batting Bridge closed for maintenance

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality is advising motorists that the Batting Bridge will be closed for maintenance on Saturday.

Road users are encouraged to make use of alternative routes via the N2, or Old Transkei Road, Wyse Avenue route.

BCM spokesperson Bathandwa Diamond said: “Batting Bridge will be closed for a joint sealing on Saturday between 06:00 am in the morning till six in the evening.

This is to allow for the installation and curing of a joint filler on the bridge. Road users are advised to make use of alternate routes.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused over this period of time.”