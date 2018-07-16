Power outages leave parts of EL in the dark

Large parts of East London remained in the dark on Monday night as rolling power outages hit the area, leaving residents and businesses in the dark for hours.

Buffalo City Metropolitan municipality spokesman Samkelo Ngwenya said while electricity was back in most areas after 8pm, Nahoon Valley Park and Dorchester Heights suffered another blackout at 8.30pm.

Ngwenya said the electricians were on site trying to restore power.

"They are all estimating a two-hour restoration period."

Ngwenya said this comes as Eskom earlier on Monday announced a tripping at one of their power stations, which left areas like Woodbrook, Sunnyridge, Orange Groove, CBD, Amalinda, Airport, Buffalo Flats, Bunkers Hill, Stirling, Berea, Southernwood, Selborne, Nahoon, Westbank and Queens Park with no power.

"We will give more updates as soon as we get more information," said Ngwenya.

Eskom spokesman Zama Mpondwana had earlier told DispatchLIVE that "a fault on the Buffalo City Metro Municipality network tripped the Eskom Port Rex Substation causing power supply interruption to western parts of East London and the Central Business District (CBD). Eskom is supporting the metro to resolve the fault".