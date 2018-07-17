Anger over sex violence in city

Incidences of sexual violence against women in Buffalo City Metro are among the highest in the country, with sex workers at the receiving end of a myriad of acts of violence of a sexual nature.

This is according to Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) human rights defender Monalisa Ngqisha, who works at the organisation’s East London office.

Ngqisha’s words come at a time when a prominent Eastern Cape Youth League provincial task team (PTT) leader remains behind bars for the alleged rape and assault of a sex worker. The incident happened in May.

Ngqisha said: “We are still fighting for sex workers to be afforded the humanity they also deserve”.

While she could not divulge exact figures of the prevalence of sex work in Buffalo City, she said it was “very popular”.

She said that that while significant strides had been made to curb the discrimination against sex workers, they still found themselves victims of rape, assault, and stigmatisation.