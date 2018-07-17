The cloud's silver silver lining for industry

New computing medium unveiled at seminar

The fourth industrial revolution is coming and it’s going to be in the cloud. At least that’s if the Amazon Web Services [AWS] Summit, which was held on Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, is anything to go by. More than 2,600 delegates attended the summit in order to learn more about the cloud services platform which offers businesses and start-ups on-demand computing power, data storage and content delivery.

