WATCH | Outrage over stinking sewage drains in Egoli
Ratepayers in Egoli are living in squalor due to overflowing sewage drains that remain unfixed despite submitting numerous reports to the metro’s sanitation department.
The appalling state of the sewage and drainage system in the area has seen at least one family vacate their home this week after their plea to have the spill fixed fell on deaf ears.
Frustrated ratepayer Nonkosi Zazi told the Daily Dispatch she could not sleep in her house on Monday night for fear of sewage flooding her home.
“The unfixed sewage drain down the road is affecting the whole sewage system inside our yards now. On Saturday we saw sewage overflowing in the drain inside my yard.
“It sounded like sewage would overflow from the toilet, it was making a bizarre sound, and I reported it on Monday again but it was not fixed,” said Zazi
Another frustrated resident Daisy Gwazube, 72, said her family was badly affected by the blockage on Sunday. “We had to try to stop sewage from spilling inside the house by using a stick to press down the sewage from coming out of the toilet. The whole area is stinkingbecause of that sewage drain down the road that is always overflowing. I have lost my appetite due to this stink as a result I have lost weight. Living here is unbearable,” said Gwazube.
In another house visited by the Dispatch, the sewage-polluted water had flooded the yard for two weeks without any help from BCM. “This is a crisis. We have reported it but the municipality has not come to help us. It’s been two weeks now since this happened,” said Luyolo Muteni.
Children were affected by the foul, hazardous water. Mother Victoria Grootboom said children sometimes played in the sewage spillage while others made contact with the mess in flooded yards.
BCM spokeswoman Bathandwa Diamond said littering, vandalism and illegal electricity connections at BCM’s pump station at the bottom of Saphire Road contributed to the problem.
Asked about BCM’s long-term solution to the problem, Diamond said the sanitation department would prioritise replacement of manhole covers in the area this financial year.
