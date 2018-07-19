WATCH | Outrage over stinking sewage drains in Egoli

Ratepayers in Egoli are living in squalor due to overflowing sewage drains that remain unfixed despite submitting numerous reports to the metro’s sanitation department.

The appalling state of the sewage and drainage system in the area has seen at least one family vacate their home this week after their plea to have the spill fixed fell on deaf ears.

Frustrated ratepayer Nonkosi Zazi told the Daily Dispatch she could not sleep in her house on Monday night for fear of sewage flooding her home.

“The unfixed sewage drain down the road is affecting the whole sewage system inside our yards now. On Saturday we saw sewage overflowing in the drain inside my yard.

“It sounded like sewage would overflow from the toilet, it was making a bizarre sound, and I reported it on Monday again but it was not fixed,” said Zazi