Global plastic crisis is right here in Nahoon

There are immediate steps that could make a significant difference

The world’s throwaway attitude to plastic has nasty repercussions for East London’s Nahoon beach. According to EL Museum scientist Kevin Cole, research shows its plastic pollution is among the worst on the SA coastline. Producers make 80000 tons of plastic annually but only a fraction of this is recycled.

