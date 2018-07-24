Ward councillor's mission to clear path for rural farming initiatives

Ward 40 councillor Kholiwe Faku is trying to revive farming projects as a means of addressing poverty and unemployment in her rural community.

The ward is made up of 16 villages around King William's Town, incorporating Fort Murray, Qongotha, Godidi, Dubu, Mlakalaka, Ndileka, Mimosa, SP, Dongwe, Tshabo 2&3, Masele, Qaga, Shushu, Jubisa and Tamara.

Faku says much work has been done to improve the rural road infrastructure to create easy access to the villages.

She said they had already developed an internal network of roads throughout six villages since she took over in 2016.

“Back in the day people used to walk long distances but now we have better roads and taxis can now also drive to those areas. Some of these projects have created work for the local residents and life in rural areas as not as bad as before.

“Some of these areas never had roads. We managed to make gravel roads in those villages starting with Tamara and we also provided toilets in some of the villages because they never had proper toilets before.”

Earlier this month Buffalo City Metro donated poultry and pigs to help kick off a farming project to be run by residents in Tamara village.

“We gave the people of Tamara 500 chickens and 100 pigs for a farming project that is in the area. We also built a shelter for that project and we hope that this will create many job opportunities in future as the project grows.”

In Ndileka village, residents were provided with machinery for wool growers. However, Faku said although there was some progress and development in the area, they were also experiencing challenges – especially that of unemployment and continuous protests over community issues.

“Our main challenges include the high level of unemployment among young people. The residents protested about unemployment and lack of toilets in one of the villages last week. ”

She said residents often protested over electricity and sanitation services.

“I tried to tell them that I have written to the municipality and that things do not happen immediately, we still have to go through the budget and see which projects we will start with.” The area has also been rocked by the ongoing battle between two communities – Mount Coke and Ezixhotyeni Village over concrete mining at the quarry situated in-between the two.

“The people from Ezixhotyeni claim that the mine is theirs, while those at Mount Coke also say it belongs to them. We will have a meeting with special planning and various stakeholders on the mining issue at the end of the month to resolve this,” she added.

Faku said some of the projects carried out in the ward during the past two years, include the building of a community hall in Qhaga village and 260 houses built for the people of Tshobo village.