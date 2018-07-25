National Lottery seeks city property

If you live in Vincent or Berea and have been struggling to sell your house, now would be a good time to make an offer.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is looking for a house with good access to transport links and services, with potential for expansion.

The commission published an advert requesting expression of interest in the Daily Dispatch yesterday for a house in a selection of roads in the suburbs, including Devereaux Avenue, Union, Pearce and Chamberlain Roads. The advert appeals to home owners and estate agents to express interest of selling them a house.

Property mogul Xoliswa Tini said the areas identified by the commission were already zoned for business by the municipality because of the many companies which had opted to transform their residential houses.

Tini said: “Some of the houses in Bonza Bay, Berea and Vincent are old houses and many people have been happy to sell them to rebuild new modern houses elsewhere. Companies have also decided to capitalise on this and have been buying residential houses and transforming them into commercial property.

“This is what has seen the growth of business zones in those areas now. Bonza Bay, Western Avenue and Berea all used to be residential areas, but because of the demand of using the houses for commercial use due to factors of being central and easy access – they are now business zones,” she said.

Tini added it was much cheaper for companies to use existing homes as opposed to buying commercial property.

“When they buy a house and turn it into office space it is better for them to customise it according to their specific needs as opposed to customising an expensive, already existing commercial property.

“However, it is the municipality and it’s town planners who decide which areas can be used for commercial use depending on the water and sewage services available.”

NLC provincial manager Sarah Hugow could not confirm whether or not the commission was planning to move from their Chiselhurst offices or if they had intentions to have additional office space.