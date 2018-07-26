Council meeting delayed

The BCM council meeting scheduled to reconvene on Thursday morning at 9am has been delayed as the quorum has been met.

Council speaker Alfred Mtsi has requested for a 15 minutes adjournment.

The meeting collapsed on Wednesday when a quorum of 51 councillors could not be reached. Opposition parties walked out of the meeting on Wednesday following a heated debate over a proposed R3.4-million sports sponsorship funding for Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Boxing Promotions.

Matiti is organising a boxing tournament scheduled to take place on Friday in honour of former president Nelson Mandela.

The opposition parties that walked out on Wednesday are present Thursday while some notable ANC councillors including deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana and Sindiswa Gomba have not arrived yet.

The Daily Dispatch understands that disgruntled members of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Associations have hand delivered a letter to BCM mayor Xola Pakati “warning” him that if the funding is approved the association would take legal action against councillors.