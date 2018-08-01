WATCH | Factional battles erupt in BCM council meeting

ANC factional politics reared its ugly head when a reconvened Buffalo City Metro council meeting meant to discuss governance issues was adjourned twice on Wednesday when a quorum could again not be reached.

Some ANC councillors showed who they are backing leading to the party’s regional elective conference when they sang songs in support of pro-mayor and ANC regional boss Xola Pakati.

By 11am on Wednesday the meeting, scheduled to start at 9am, had not started. Instead some ANC councillors chanted and danced in the City Hall chambers after council speaker Alfred Mtsi adjourned the meeting for the second time that morning.

The meeting collapsed twice last week over a lack of consensus on a sports sponsorship of R3.4-million that was to be paid to Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Boxing Promotions.

The ANC caucus was divided on the matter and as a result some councillors did not attend the second council meeting, including deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana.

On Wednesday eager Pakati supporters chanted: “Tell Mkolo we are not scared of him... Lead us Xola. We are ready for the conference.”

All opposition parties left Wednesday’s meeting with some saying they were against the approval of the R3.4-million sponsorship.

The Xaba Boxing Promotions’ 5th Annual Celebrations of Madiba as a boxers’ tournament took place over the weekend.