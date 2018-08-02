Own Haven tenants in tariffs protest

Own Haven tenants took to the streets on Wednesday, calling for a review of increase in rental and utility tariffs that are to be increased from next month.

About 50 tenants sang and danced outside the low housing flats in Southernwood because they were mainly against a proposed security levy of R58.63. The tenants are against paying the security levy as they say there is lax security at the flats.

Other planned increases are:

R233 to R254 for refuse collection;

R231 to R252 for sewerage; and

R49.49 to R54 for fire.

One of the tenants and a member of the tenants’ committee, Nyameka Klaas, said they had complained to no avail about security at the complex.

“We are robbed at gunpoint and, when we report at the office, they [management] say there is nothing they can do.

“There are security guards at the gate, but we don’t know what they are doing because we constantly get robbed, and we are now living in fear.

“We used to have tags we used to gain access at the gate and an intercom, but because that cost them money to fix them when they were broken, they did away with them,” she said.

“The amount is a contribution towards the cost of the security response for the development,” said Own Haven managing director, Andrew Wiseman.

A representative from Own Haven, who only identified as Justin, accepted the memorandum of demands.

He promised the tenants that there would be no tariffs and rental increases until management met with the tenants’ committee and the rental housing tribunal committee from the department of Human Settlements on Friday.