‘They tore my dress off me’

The 22-year-old college student who was allegedly stripped naked and humiliated on Monday by three women who accused her of sleeping with one of the women’s boyfriend’s, has opened a case of crimen injuria with Mdantsane police.

The incident, which is alleged to have occurred on Monday in NU 3 and was captured on cell phone video footage, went viral on social media. The 30-second footage surfaced on social media platforms on August 1, the day of the #TotalShutdown march against gender-based violence and also the start of women’s month.

In the video, the alleged victim can be seen being pursued, wearing nothing but a pair of black sneakers and earrings.

The woman, whose name is known to the Daily Dispatch, said on Friday the three women had allegedly stripped her naked after they had confronted her and accused her of having sex with a boyfriend of one of them.

She said she was on her way to college when the women confronted her, before allegedly ripping her dress from her body and taking her bags.

“I was shocked and embarrassed. I ran into a friend’s house where they started shouting at me to come out. I came out because they threatened to break down the door.

“When I came out they started taking a video of me with their phones while chasing me and hurling insults at me.”

She said she had to walk naked in public for about 200m. She said the attack followed an incident two weeks ago where one of the suspect’s boyfriend’s had apparently showed an interest in her.

“I did not even know that the boyfriend had shown interest in me until it was mentioned to me. Last week they beat up my friend over these accusations,” she alleged.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the matter was being investigated.

Radio presenter King Rara, who circulated the footage on Twitter and asked users to retweet, was fired from Kumkani FM in Scenery Park as a result.

After the video went viral, he tweeted: “I made that b***h famous.” The station distanced itself from the DJ’s actions.

King Rara could not be contacted at the time of writing. Mdantsane residents will march in support of the victim on Saturday.