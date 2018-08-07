Highgate hijinks headache

“The noise level, with specific reference to the music, was so loud at one point after 1am that the walls of our home shook and the windows vibrated,” said Van Heerden, referring to a recent event featuring DJ Euphonik which was held in the open air of the carpark.

DJ Myburgh, co-owner of the Highgate, and Phillip Louwrens, the establishment’s event coordinator, insisted they were doing as much as they could to accommodate surrounding residents, going so far as to offer complainants a complimentary night at a bed and breakfast to escape the noise.

Louwrens told the Daily Dispatch they’d had BCM at their events with a decibel reader to ensure they remained below the limit of 80dB.

“We are doing everything we can to completely comply with regulations,” he emphasised.

Van Heerden said that possibly the worst aspect of the music event was the belligerence of revellers outside of the establishment.

In an e-mail sent to the Daily Dispatch she said loud music from parked cars, drag-racing up and down the street and public urination were all common fare.

Both Myburgh and Louwrens acknowledged that this was a problem, albeit one out of their control. They both said it was the most frequent complaint they had received but that at the end of the day it was an SAPS issue, as what happened outside the venue was not their responsibility.

“We still went to the effort, and spent extra money, to have more security outside to ensure the cars are taken care of and that people aren’t playing music too loud,” said Louwrens.