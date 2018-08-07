Recruitment draws frowns as Highway store opens doors

Fifty-one jobs were created in Mdantsane with the opening of the Builders Superstore at the Highway business hub late last month.

And while the new home improvement and building materials store was welcomed by the community, which saw them benefiting from a number of opening specials, concerns were raised about the shop’s recruitment process.

The ward 14 community believes the new store should have given preference to those within the area that the business is located in.

However, other ward councillors said it was impossible to expect that every employee at Highway would be from ward 14.

Hawker Ongezwa Mpahlwa, 33, said she had been watching the structure being built for the past year and had been hopeful that she would be among the first to be employed.

“Day in and day out I come here to work, selling fruit and vegetables to sustain my family, but I don’t want to do this for the rest of my life,” she said.