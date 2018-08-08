BCM draft bylaws are ready for public scrutiny.

Residents of the Buffalo City Metro will have their chance to comment on, and possibly influence, newly drafted municipal bylaws.

In an advertisement posted in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Dispatch, BCM proclaimed that a set of draft bylaws for the metro would be available for public scrutiny until the end of this month.

The draft bylaws cover the following topics: outdoor advertising, arts, culture and heritage facilities, cemeteries, undertakers and crematoria, informal trading, municipal parks, recreation and conservancy, BCM’s new market, and events.

The drafts will be available for viewing on the BCM website and a number of designated areas around the metro.