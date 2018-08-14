Mdantsane warned of water cuts due to maintenance

Thousands of Mdantsane residents will be without water on Wednesday as Buffalo City Metro will be conducting planned maintenance on its reservoir outlet valves.

The maintenance will affect residents from NU4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and NU12 between 8am and 5pm. BCM city manager Andile Sihlahla has issued a warning that all affected residents are urged to keep their taps closed during the day "as water may return anytime without any warning".