City

Mdantsane warned of water cuts due to maintenance

By Mamela Ndamase - 14 August 2018
Residents warned to to keep their taps closed during the day.
Residents warned to to keep their taps closed during the day.
Image: Sang Chye Teo/ Getty Images

Thousands of Mdantsane residents will be without water on Wednesday as Buffalo City Metro will be conducting  planned maintenance on its reservoir outlet valves.

The maintenance will affect residents from NU4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and NU12 between 8am and 5pm. BCM city manager Andile Sihlahla has issued a warning that all affected residents are urged to keep their taps closed during the day "as water may return anytime without any warning".

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

5 powerful quotes from Judge Desai in Henri van Breda’s leave to appeal ...
UFH determined to take action on behalf of assault victim
X