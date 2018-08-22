Residents to pay more for BCM electricity
Metro wanted a 6.84% hike but Nersa said only 5.1%
BCM’s projected revenue collection for the current financial year decreased by R21.2m after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) did not approve a 6.84% hike on electricity tariffs. BCM applies annually to Nersa to OK its electricity tariffs. This year, instead of the 6.84% across-the-board increase it wanted, Nersa approved an increase of 5.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.