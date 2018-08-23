BCM goes round in circles

Oxford/Fleet intersection traffic lights may be removed after all

The traffic circle at the bottom of Oxford Street might be making a comeback despite having been removed earlier this year. Last month Buffalo City Metro said the circle would be replaced by a set of traffic lights. “The circle at the bottom of Oxford Street will be replaced by traffic lights to ease up the flow on Fleet Street, especially traffic coming from the West Bank side and Gilwell Mall,” spokesperson Bathandwa Diamond said at the time.

