Arcadia becoming a dumpsite

Illegal dumping in Arcadia is drawing the ire of Buffalo City residents.

Howard Sheard, director of Coastal Hire, said illegal dumpsites had been piling up near businesses and homes for the past two-and-half years in Atlas Road, in Arcadia.

When the Dispatch visited the area on Monday, the hillside was strewn with rubbish, right down to the road.

It included bits of tiles, wood cuttings, plastic, garden refuse and broken office furniture.

Sheard said the area had been cleared by a TLB roughly 18 months ago – but the rubbish had merely been pushed over the lip of the hill.

The frustrated businessman said it was not long after that that the dumpers would return, causing a vicious cycle.

“The real problem is the guys operating workshops and bodyshops on the roads,” he said, adding that parts were often left in the road.

When the Dispatch visited the area yesterday, there were no cars being worked on, however, numerous battered-looking vehicles were parked on a large stretch of the pavement.

“I try desperately to keep the place clean and the shrubs down,” Sheard said, adding that he was told by BCM that workers would be sent to clear the area this week.

In June, BCM spokesperson Bathandwa Diamond, said the municipality hoped to buy new litter bins and skips for the city from July,

This would include high-concentrated areas like the CBD and taxi ranks.

“The containers will cater for businesses and informal areas where the municipal refuse trucks cannot gain access to the area,” said Diamond.

BCM was unable respond, to questions sent on Monday morning, apparently due to a power outage.

Municipal service portfolio head councillor Helen Neale-May acknowledged that Atlas Road was a problem and said she believed a municipal team would be sent to the area this week.