BCM rams through R3.4m boxing deal

Chippa United denied their slice for now

A controversial R3.4-million sports sponsorship from Buffalo City Metro to former ANC youth league leader Ayanda Matiti was finally approved during a heated council meeting on Wednesday. The matter has been outstanding since last month after three council meetings collapsed when some ANC and opposition parties did not attend the meetings in an effort to ensure the funding for the boxing tournament did not go through.

