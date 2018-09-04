BCM shows progress in managing household waste
The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency’s search for a project manager to assist Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality develop a system to manage household hazardous waste is over with the announcement that a candidate for this position has now been chosen.
The Swedish EPA and BCM have been co-operating closely on the project and have so far performed a waste composition analysis on different areas of the municipality to find out what types of waste are most prevalent in each.
Nina Avdagic-Lam, a waste management expert from the Swedish EPA, at the time said that the purpose of the advert was to appoint a project leader who would help BCM develop and implement “a system aimed at source separation and management of household hazardous waste”.
She said that the budget of the tender was SEK 1,350,000 [R2,101,551.75] and that the contract period was for a year with a possible one-year extension.
After meeting all mandatory requirements the two candidates were invited to give three oral presentations that were evaluated by a team consisting of members from BCM, DEA and the Swedish EPA.
Three applications, all from South Africa, were received for the position but only two met the mandatory requirements.
The successful candidate was Melumzi Nontangana who scored the highest points in an oral presentation evaluation that was conducted together with BCMM, DEA and Swedish EPA.
“After meeting all mandatory requirements the two candidates were invited to give three oral presentations that were evaluated by a team consisting of members from BCM, DEA and the Swedish EPA.
“The candidate with the total highest score was chosen. This selection process was described in the terms of reference.
“Mr Melumzi lives in Johannesburg and will be present in East London two to three days per week. He will report directly to the project team and the steering committee.
“He will have many tasks, including conducting a baseline study on household hazard waste in BCM and developing a pilot project implementation plan,” said Avdagic-Lam.
She said that the Swedish EPA would, as part of the steering committee and project team, be involved from the beginning to the end.
In a brief conversation with the Daily Dispatch on Monday, Melumzi Nontangana confirmed he had accepted the position, but questions sent to him had not been answered at the time of going to print.
Please sign in or register to comment.