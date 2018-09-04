BCM shows progress in managing household waste

The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency’s search for a project manager to assist Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality develop a system to manage household hazardous waste is over with the announcement that a candidate for this position has now been chosen.

The Swedish EPA and BCM have been co-operating closely on the project and have so far performed a waste composition analysis on different areas of the municipality to find out what types of waste are most prevalent in each.

Nina Avdagic-Lam, a waste management expert from the Swedish EPA, at the time said that the purpose of the advert was to appoint a project leader who would help BCM develop and implement “a system aimed at source separation and management of household hazardous waste”.

She said that the budget of the tender was SEK 1,350,000 [R2,101,551.75] and that the contract period was for a year with a possible one-year extension.