Good result report spurs BCM to improve further

Buffalo City Metro is on a new mission to achieve excellent financial performance and budget implementation results after attaining “good results” in the last financial year which ended in June. BCM mayor Xola Pakati tabled the statement of financial performance and implementation of the 2017-18 budget report to the council three weeks ago where he received applause from fellow councillors.

