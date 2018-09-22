Repaired aquarium is back

After a R2.8m revamp, following severe damage caused by high seas, the iconic EL venue is re-opening

The East London Aquarium will finally reopen its doors to the public today after being closed for five months. The aquarium was severely damaged during high seas in August last year, forcing the metro to close it for five months while repairs were being done. Buffalo City Metro confirmed that the facility would reopen on Saturday after repairs to the value of R2.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.