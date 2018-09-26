Power supply interrupted in Belgravia

The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by Buffalo City Metro in Belgravia from 9am to 4pm on Wednesday to allow BCM to carry out maintenance at SAR Hotel S/S, Hael S/C and Hael M/S.

The boundaries of the affected area for the outage include, Oxford Street, St Marks Roads, and Heal Project.

In an advert issued out by city manager Andile Sihlahla, he warned consumers to treat all apparatus as being live throughout the whole period as the power may be restored at any time between the scheduled time.

“It is strongly recommended that all non-essential appliances be switched off or disconnected from the supply during this period in order to prevent damages thereto when the supply is restored.”